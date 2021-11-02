MAY, Richard Lee



Richard Lee May, age 67 of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 17, 1954, the son of Earvin and Mary Jane (Covey) May. He was a graduate of the Ohio Peace Officer's Academy and the FBI National Academy #197. He



retired from the Huber Heights Police Dept. in 2006. He continued to serve the community with the Dayton Police Cold Case Squad and the Montgomery County Coroner's Office as a Forensic Death Investigator until 2021. Richard was an avid fisherman and played softball with the Police League for over 25 years.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years Sheri Denise (Landis) May; daughter Lauren (Tim) Kress; son Jared (Amanda) May; granddaughter Riley Kress; brother Thomas May; mother-in-law Julia Landis; brother-in-law Anthony "Tony" (Kelley) Landis and several nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judith Shaw. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rick's memory to the FOP #161, P.O. Box 24373, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

