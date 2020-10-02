MAY (Fultz), Ruth Ruth Fultz May went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1933, to Albert and Alda Hill in Catlettsburg, KY. She married Donald Eugene (Gene) Fultz in 1950 after which they began their ministry of 47 years. She has four children: Larry (Karen), Woodie (Renee), Regina (Phil) Fultz and Pam (Rob) Huffman. She has 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was so proud that after being an only child she had such a large family, whom she loved dearly. Ruth leaves a legacy of being a loving mom, a true friend, a gracious lady with an amazing forgiving spirit, and a Godly example of a woman who touched thousands of lives. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gene, grandchild Reid and her late husband Lewis May, with whom she enjoyed her life with for 14 years. Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM followed by a tribute service at 12 p.m., at The Valley Worship Center located at 2360 Valley Pike, Dayton, Ohio. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek. To share a memory of Ruth or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

