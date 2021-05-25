dayton-daily-news logo
X

MAY, Sena

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MAY, Sena Faye

Sena Faye May, 75, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021, in Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 9, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Elmer Howard and Ruth Jane (Cultice) Weeks. Sena attended the Home Road Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed cooking and Facebooking but her true joy was spending time with her beloved great-grandchildren. She also loved being a "snowbird' in Florida for over 15 years. Mrs. May had been employed at the Clark County Treasurer's Office. Survivors include her

loving husband of over 57 years, Rick E. May; one son, Todd (Carrie) May; six grandchildren, Austin May, Lexi (Jacob) Welsh, Allison (Adam) Scott, Logan Algren, McKenzie Algren and Alivia Algren; four great-grandchildren, Owen Scott, Berkley May, Millie Scott and Pennington Welsh; siblings, Maxine Jewell, Barbara (Ted) DeHaven and Roger (Margaret) Weeks; many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was

preceded in death by a daughter, Shelley Algren; siblings, Iva

Lou Blauvelt, Wendell, Ralph, and Richard Leon "Dick" Weeks and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM, Thursday, in Glen Haven Chapel with Pastor Keith Sarver

officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the chapel. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top