MAY, Theodore R. "Ted"


Age 69, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday,

February 10, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 20, 1952, the son of Francis and Ruth (Sharp) May. On June 16, 1978, in Hamilton, Ohio, he married Joyce A. Andes and she preceded him in death on October 30, 1998.

Mr. May was a member of the Delta Kings Men's Chorus.

Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly (Barry) Bohn of Monroe, Ohio; two grandchildren, Braylon and Kyra Bohn; a sister Bev (Tim) Cepluch.

Besides his wife he was also preceded in death by his mother and father.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Friday, February 18, 2022, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Friday in the funeral home.




Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

