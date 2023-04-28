Mayabb, Michael Lee "Mike"



Mayabb, Michael Lee, age 71 passed peacefully in hospice care, surrounded by family, on 4/25 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Carlisle and lived in the Middletown area most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Dolores and Dorsey, his sister Beverly, and his brother John. He is survived by his brothers Gary and Jerry, step-mother Carol, wife Theresa, and four children, Tony, Amanda, Sarah, and Emily, and eight grandchildren.



Per the wishes of the deceased, there will be no services. A small family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Animal Friends humane society in Hamilton OH or to the New Lebanon OH fire department.

