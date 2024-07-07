Mayberry, Ronald E. "Hopper"



Ronald E. Mayberry, "Hopper," age 86 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born September 13, 1937 in Detriot, Michigan, the son of the late Larmon and Lola Mayberry. Hopper worked for Wonder Bread as a mechanic and retired after 45 years of employment. He'll be remembered for his love of hot rodding and attending many classic car shows. Hopper is survived by his step-son, Kevin Whitesell of Columbus, OH; sister, Delores Clark of Cookeville, TN; brother, Bob Mayberry of Dayton, OH; nieces, Tiffany (Rick) Mayberry-Williams, Sherry Akin, Lisa Piccolo; nephew, Terry Clark; as well as a host of great nieces and great nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Mayberry. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024 from 11 am to 1 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A graveside service will follow at 2 pm at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens (8200 W. National Road, New Carlisle, OH 45344). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com