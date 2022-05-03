MAYNARD, Kelly Lynn



52, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born January 20, 1970, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Charles Maynard and Regina (Hurn) Maynard. Kelly was as avid bingo player and enjoyed scratch off lottery tickets. There was nothing more important to her than her



children and grandchildren. Kelly could light up any room with her mesmerizing sense of humor. To know Kelly was to love Kelly. Survivors include her four children, Brandon, Paige, Sophia and Isabella Maynard all of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Oliva, McKenzie, Aidan, Brett, Brielle, Corbin, Mia and Cayne; and one brother, Steve Maynard of Springfield. She was preceded in death by the



father of her children, Kent Hester. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHAMN



FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until the time of the services.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

