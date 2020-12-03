MAYNARD, Virginia "Jingle"



Age 89 of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Spring Hills Singing Woods, Dayton. She was born in Mohegan, West Virginia on February 23, 1931, the daughter of Samuel R. & Juliet E. (Blanchett) Patrick. She was a graduate of the Mattie



Williams Hospital Nursing School in 1948 and worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton. She then became a



private duty nurse for many years in the Dayton area. She



obtained her Pharmacology License and graduated from the Arthur Murray Dance School both after the age of 50. She worshiped at Medway United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her son Keith (Jennifer) Maynard; daughters Ginny (John) Conner, Pat (Jim) Coates and Teresa Novack; grandchildren Noelle Novack, Ethan Novack, Josh (Eleisa)



Maynard, Jerry Maynard, Nathan (Jessica) Maynard, Jim



Maynard and Nick Maynard; great grandchildren Trevor, Korissa, Dallas, Gavin and Noah; brother Marcus (Donna)



Patrick; sister Pat (Ray) Stringer and several nieces and



nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 23 years Tolbert Maynard in 1976; son-in-law Matthew Novack; brother Jack Patrick and sisters June Olson, Julia Wiles and Gail Ann Shelton. The family would like to thank the entire staff and residents at Spring Hills Singing Woods for their care and concern during this difficult time.



A private service will be held for the family to honor Jingle's life. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 7755 Paragon Road, Suite 106, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

