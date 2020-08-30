MAYOR, Robert J. After 13 years of numerous illnesses, Robert J. Mayor's wish to go to heaven occurred on August 15, 2020 in Dayton. He was born in Dayton, on March 8, 1941, to Louis and Mary Elizabeth (Sziekley) Mayor. He is pre-deceased by his parents; and brother, Louis (Butch) Mayor. Robert loved to travel, listen to Southern Gospel music, read his Bible, watch Westerns, fish, go to gun ranges, and attend various Ohio State events with his wife. His main jobs were at Dayton Tire, the AFL-CIO, Montgomery County, and RTA, from which he retired in 2007. Robert is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela Robinson Mayor; son, Mike Mayor; daughters, Gretchen (Jim) Jackson, and Linda (Ed) Davis; grandchildren, Tiffany (Mike) Evans, Matthew (Courtney) Niles, Melissa Mayor, and Michael Mayor; three great-grandchildren; and siblings David Mayor and Michelle Mayor. Her is survived by many other relatives. Robert donated his body to Wright State University, as did his mother. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association of Dayton. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

