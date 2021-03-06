MAYS, Donald Ivan



Age 74 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at



Respiratory Care of Dayton. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 9, 1946, the son of Burl and Rushie (Crouch) Mays. He worked at Pepsi for 42 years as a fork lift driver and



retired in 2014. he was a



member of the Teamsters Local #957.



He is survived by his children Sabrina (James) Brooks, Judy Mays and Donald Mays Jr.; grandchildren Jeffrey Mays, Courtney Huntsman, Patrick Huntsman, Kristen Huntsman, Charity Huntsman, Damian Mowen, Payton Mowen, Shawntay Smith, Johnetta Smith, Iesha Smith, Austin Brooks, Kevin Mays and Trevin Mays;



numerous great-grandchildren; siblings Patricia Baker,



Rosemary Mays, Ruthie Saylor and twins Jerry Ray and Terry Faye; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Mays and sisters Mabel Royality and Violet Hensley.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUENRAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com