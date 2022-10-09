MAZZOTTA, Joseh

MAZZOTTA, Dr.



Joseph Samuel



Dr. Joseph Samuel Mazzotta, age 87, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on January 4, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Thomas and Vera Mazzotta. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy Jane Mazzotta. Joseph is survived by his three children, Renee (Michael) Lamb, Michelle (Allan) Wight, and Thomas (Jennifer) Mazzotta; four grandchildren, Chadwick, Conrad, Skylar, and Collin. He is also survived by numerous family, friends, and his beloved German Shepherd, Tasha. He graduated from the University of Dayton and The Ohio State University, later serving in the United States Navy. Joseph was devoted to his faith and his dental practice, he took great pride in caring for his patients. He loved to play the piano and was an avid golfer at Walnut Grove Country Club. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am - 10:00 am on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Emmanuel Catholic Church, (149 Franklin Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am following the visitation. Joseph will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, (1625 Calvary Ave., Dayton, OH 45409). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

