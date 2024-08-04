McAbee, Patrick Michael



Patrick Michael McAbee, age 57, of Fairborn, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Patrick was born March 14, 1967, at Wright-Patterson AFB hospital the son of Paul Lewis McAbee and Carolyn L. (Taylor)



Patrick was a devoted father, son, and friend. He was employed with Packy's at Hope Hotel. Patrick enjoyed cooking, reading, spending time with family, and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Lewis McAbee; and brother, Paul D. McAbee. Patrick is survived by his mother, Carolyn L. Gober of Fairborn, OH; two children, Shawn A. McAbee of Hamilton, OH, Gabrielle "Gabby" E. McAbee of Hamilton, OH; former spouse, Katheryn "Katie" McAbee of Hamilton, OH; aunt, Alice Price of New Carlisle, OH; sister-in-law, Karen M. McAbee of Lebanon, OH; long time best friends, Joe Ransdell and Dan Kindey of Huber Heights, OH; as well as extended family and friends.



Per Patrick's request, no public visitation or funeral services will be held. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.





