McADAMS, Larry V. "Whitey"



McADAMS, Larry V. "Whitey", 86, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024. He was born November 28, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Martin L. and Eloise (Murphy) McAdams. Larry was retired from Navistar after 42 years working in the maintenance and paint departments. He was a member of several clubs in town including the Machinist Club, Union Club, VFW #1031 and Eagles #397. He was an avid cornhole and pool player at the Machinist Club. In the winter months he enjoyed going to Lake Placid, FL with Robin. Survivors include his life partner of over 50 years, Robin Carney; three children and spouses, Sherri & Judd Schindler, Ty McAdams & Lisa Storer and Brad & Donna McAdams; three grandchildren, Chris & Kayla Elliott, Josh & Taysha Elliott and Brittany (fiancé Sam) McAdams; one brother, David & Linda McAdams; brother-in-law, Ed Fenner and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene McAdams and two sisters, Grace Wells and Mary Fenner. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com