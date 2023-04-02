Mcadow, Carol



Carol Burns McAdow, 83, of Dublin Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023, at Ganzhorn Suites in Powell after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. Carol was born in Middletown, Ohio on May 2nd, 1939 to the late Virginia Goodwin Burns and Robert Stanton Burns. She graduated from Middletown High School with a degree and the love of her life, Samuel James McAdow. She continued on to obtain a nursing degree from Northwestern University and Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago. While there, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and was voted sweetheart of Sigma Chi. After graduation, Carol and Sam married.



Carol was a gracious, giving, strong, compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was charitable and kind. These traits permeated her career, family, passions, and involvement with her church. Her nursing gifts served first at OSU Hospital teaching aides and orderlies, then later at other hospitals in Dearborn, Michigan, and in Troy and London, Ohio. She dedicated herself to home healthcare and hospice care for the next 25 years. Hospice was not only her job, but her passion and her calling. She provided comfort, dignity and spiritual support for patients and their families. She was very honored that she was able to have that type of impact on people's lives. Her impact was not limited to her profession. Every life she touched was bettered by her.



Besides nursing, she delighted in her family and their time together. She was extremely thoughtful, a supreme listener and counselor, and had a way of making everyone feel uniquely important. Carol was active in churches in South Charleston, Troy, London and Dublin, Ohio. She called Dublin Community Church her family, too. She was quick to serve out of her love for God. She founded and was president of The McAdow Family Foundation, was a docent at the Columbus Zoo for 10 years, was manager of the Dublin Food Pantry for 5 years and somehow found time to also enjoy knitting, sewing and wood working ... all just other methods of giving.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Robert Burns Jr. and Patricia Burns Palmer, as well as her brother-in-law, Hugh L. Palmer. Carol is survived by her husband of over 61 years, Samuel James McAdow and her children Beth Sullivan (Mike), Sam McAdow Jr. (Melissa), Mike McAdow (Amy) and John McAdow (Dawn), all of Dublin, Ohio. She is survived by her grandchildren Andy and Megan Sullivan, Sam and Lindsey McAdow, Charlie and Meredith McAdow, and Quinn and Kate McAdow. She was her grandkids' biggest fan and made sure to remind them of that often.



The family will welcome friends and family from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Dublin Community Church on Saturday, April 1st, with a short memorial service to follow at 1:00. All are welcome to stay for a light lunch afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: National Aphasia Association, PO Box 87, Scarsdale, NY 10583 or Ohio's Hospice Loving Care, 779 London Avenue, Marysville, OH 43040. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY/DUBLIN CHAPEL, Plain City, OH. www.tiddfuneralhomes.com

