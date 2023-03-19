McArthur, Barbara

McArthur (Hartsock), Barbara Eve



Barbara Eve (Hartsock) McArthur, 91, of Medway, Ohio passed away on March 9, 2023 at Dayspring-Miami Valley Health of Fairborn, Ohio after battling dementia for a number of years. She was born February 7, 1932 in Waynesville, Ohio to James Sears Hartsock, Sr. and Barbara Eve (Filer) Hartsock. She eloped and married John Dickson McArthur, Sr. on December 13, 1954 and he preceded her in death in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers James William (Billy), Joseph Eugene, James Sears, Jr., David Dean, Daniel Lloyd, George Mark, John Michael, and Thomas Matthew and a daughter-in-law, Theresa McArthur. She served as Den Mother when her boys were in Cub Scouts and she was part of the Medlake Lioness Club, the Garden Club and a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution. Barbara was affectionately known as the Button Lady, often giving talks to local organizations about her vast collection. She was also very involved with the Medway (OH) Christian Church and her church family. Barbara is survived by her sons, John Jr., Tim (Malissa), Dan, and David (Andrea) as well as 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, her sister, Mary Francis Hartsock, and many nephews and nieces, sisters-in-law, as well as friends and others who she considered her grandchildren as well. A celebration of life will be held at the Medway (OH) Christian Church on Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023 at 11:00am with visitation at 10:00am. Donations may be made in her memory to Medway Christian Church, P.O. Box 5, Medway, OH 45341. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.

