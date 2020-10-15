McAVOY, Patrick Michael Patrick Michael McAvoy, (73), beloved husband of Cheryl (Buchner) McAvoy and formerly of Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home in Venice, Florida, Friday, October 9, 2020. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Information
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL
34285
https://www.farleyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral