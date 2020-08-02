McBRIDE, Frank

McBRIDE, Jr., Frank E. Age 93, of Kettering, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Nancy Louise Hodapp, in 2018; and sisters, Ruth Bayley and Sally Solarek. He is survived by daughters, Eileen Illing and son-in-law, Thomas; Angela House and son-in-law, Dennis; 2 sons, Frank McBride III, (MaryBeth), Doug and daughter-in-law, Chris; four grandchildren, Melisa Christy and husband, Tyler, Dennis Jr, Megan Whitis and husband, Brian and Sean McBride, and 3 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Moses, and Lola. He graduated from Oakwood High School and served in Army in WWII. Graduated from Notre Dame. Frank was President and CEO of Ohio Metal & Mfg and was past president of Notre Dame Alumni Club of Dayton and recognized as Notre Dame Man of Year in 1957. He was past president of Dayton Bicycle Club and Dayton Boys & Girls Club. Frank was a long-time tutor at Southdale Elementary School. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, August 3, at 10:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio and burial following mass at Calvary Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Frank's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

