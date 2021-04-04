McCABE, David Alfred



David Alfred McCabe, age 81, of New Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born the son of Alfred D. and Ruth (McDowell) McCabe on December 1, 1939, in



Huntington, West Virginia. He is preceded in death by his



parents. David is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth McCabe; sisters Ruth A. Mosher, and Charlotte Granger; 9 nieces and nephews. David was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. David retired as a high school social studies teacher at Wayne High School. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and fishing. He also enjoyed watching all sports in general.



