McCALL, Mike



Age 76, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Mike was born in Geneva, IL, and moved to



Dayton in 1959. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sue. Mike was blessed and delighted by his three children, Kelly, Brian (Robin) and Joe (Megan); seven grandchildren, Mallory, Carly, Kayla, Maggie, Hank, Max, Ginger and extended family. Mike graduated from Chaminade High School in 1963 and the University of Dayton in 1968. Upon graduation, Mike began his professional career at NCR and served with the Ohio



National Guard. In 1979 he started BASS Inc., a software



development company based in Dayton where he served as President until his retirement in 2001. He was honored to be named the Dayton Area Entrepreneur of the Year in 1993. He served on various boards in the community and through UD. Mike loved sports, especially football, playing both for the



Eagles and Flyers. In 1976 he joined the football coaching staff at Alter High School. This marked the beginning of a lifelong passion for coaching various youth and adult sports that spanned 41 years. Mike's devotion to the development of young men and women included serving as the St. Charles Athletic Director, creating the South Dayton Catholic Football team and sponsoring many local softball teams. Mike was an avid golfer holding a membership at NCR Country Club from the time he was 16 until his passing. He was proud to have served as the Chairman of the U.S. Senior Open in 2005 as well as serving on the NCR ABOT and many committees. One of his greatest joys was being a captain for the Wednesday night



9-hole golf league. He loved the Agonis Club, it's members and stories. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at



Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Mike's memory to the University of Dayton, Champions and Scholars Fund, 300 College Park,



Dayton, Ohio 45469-7053. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com