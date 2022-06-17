McCARTER, Lula E.



70, of Springfield passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medial Center. She was born on January 13, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Leland and Evelyn (Jacks) Wade. Lula enjoyed gardening, collecting dragon figurines and a great cook. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Survivors include her daughter, Victoria (Timothy C. White) Weiss; two sisters, Beckie (Jeff) Rose and Evelyn S. Grashell; two grandchildren, Evelynn (Chris) Creedon and Cole White; one great-granddaughter, Veronica Creedon and



numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Charles E. Weiss III and 2nd husband, Charles McCarter and two siblings, Leanna Harris and Elijah Wade. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Lula's life will begin at 12:30 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Alex Turner officiating. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at



