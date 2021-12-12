MCCARTHY, Donna Marie



Age 90 from Kettering, and Bellbrook, OH, passed away December 7, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 14th at 11 a.m. and will be presided by



Father Jim Manning at St Charles Borromeo Church in



Kettering. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org. Later in the day, there will be A Celebration of Life at the



Dayton Country Club from 5:30-8 p.m. For Full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

