McCARTHY, John

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

93, passed away August 19, 2022, at his home in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born November 20, 1928, in Toledo, OH, to Dorothea (Alley) and John Jay McCarthy. Jack received a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He entered the United States Air Force and was assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Upon completion of his service, he began a 28 -year professional career with Armco Steel in Middletown, OH. He and his wife Susan (Clark), who preceded him in death in 2006, spent their retirement years between their homes in Dublin, OH, and Ft. Myers, FL. Jack is survived by his son, Michael (Donna) of Camdenten, MO, and two granddaughters: Kelly McCarthy of Springfield, MO, and Jen McCarthy (Tom) of Grand Rapids, MI; a brother, Robert (Karol) of Troy, OH; two cousins: Richard Alley (Mary Ann) of Westport, CT., and Judy Brown of Naples, FL. In accordance with Jack's wishes, a graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST on Zollinger Avenue in Columbus, OH, is in charge of arrangements. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Northwest Chapel

1740 Zollinger Road

Columbus, OH

43221

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbus-oh/schoedinger-northwest/8780

