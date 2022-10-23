MCCARTHY, Kevin Alan



Age 69, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1953, in Dayton to the late, Daniel J. and Mary Margaret (Mastbaum) McCarthy. Also preceding him in death are brothers, James and Timothy McCarthy. Kevin is survived by sister, Angela (Vic) Hosfed; brother Mark (Barbara) McCarthy; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; 8 great-nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, November 4 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Make A Wish Foundation, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or St. Jude's. "May he rest in peace".

