McCARTNEY, Patty R.



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Assisted



Living on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Patty was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23, 1927, to Alfred J. Vogel and Rose Wimmer Vogel. Patty is survived by her children,



Thomas McCartney III, Michelle Jeffres, Mike (Cassie) McCartney; grandchildren,



Lauren (Phil) Sebben, Jonathon (Bryanna) McCartney, Devin (Rik) Jeffres-Patenaude and Courtney Jeffres; step-grandchildren, Austin (Stephanie) Cousino and Allyson (Patrick) Cousino-Smith; great-grandchildren, Aviahna, Levi, Naomi, Evelyn,



Nathan, Paige and Ashton; sisters-in-law, Rita Hopkins and Irene Vogel. Patty was preceded in death by her parents;



husband, Thomas W. McCartney, Jr.; daughter-in-law Tammy McCartney; and son-in-law, Stephen Jeffres. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Avenue, Hamilton, OH, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Fr. Rob Muhlenkamp officiating. Burial will follow at Darrtown



Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Community First Solutions, 230 Ludlow St., Hamilton, OH 45011 in



honor of Patty's name. Live streaming of the service will take place for family and friends to view with a link provided along with her obituary on the funeral home website prior to the service. www.browndawsonflick.com.

