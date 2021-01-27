McCARTY, Dorothy E.



Dorothy E. McCarty, 73, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. She was born on September 26, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Daniel and Frances (Beville) Patterson. On December 31, 2019,



Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Doug McCarty. She loved traveling anywhere with Doug and was a talented artist. She expressed her artistic talent in painting, sewing, crochet, sculptures and drawings. Although Doug was more the



gardener, she was known to enjoy helping him make their garden look beautiful. Dorothy graduated with a Master's



Degree from Wright State University and worked for fifteen years for the State of Ohio BVR. She is survived by her



children: Duane Eaton, Dawn (Brian) Kettlehake, Danielle (Kolby) Kappes, and Dora (James) Pappas; sixteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, siblings: Daniel Patterson and Douglas (Suzie) Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Douglas A. McCarty Jr., siblings, Drew Patterson, Diane Stoker and Donna Patterson. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 30th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Livestreaming through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the



service. In her memory and honor of her grandchildren, the family requests contributions be made to The MAGIC Foundation (for Septo Optic Dysplasia), 4200 Cantera Dr., #106, Warrenville, IL 60555, or the International Foundation for CDKL Research, PO Box 926, Wadsworth, OH 44282. To view her memorial video and leave online notes of sympathy visit



