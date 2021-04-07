McCLAIN, Anne Marie



Loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Anne was born on March 13, 1937, in Flushing, New York, to Philip and Agnes (Kelly) Denning, who preceded her in death. She was also



preceded in death by her



husband, Michael in 2018 and her son, Michael in 1977. Anne is survived by her three



children, Mary (Mark) Jones, Maureen (Steve) Miller and Molly (Doug) Okuly; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, OH, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, OH, with Father Joseph Satish as the Celebrant. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Hollidaysburg, PA.



All events listed above require the use of face masks and social distancing.


