X

McClain, Anne

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

McCLAIN, Anne Marie

Loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Anne was born on March 13, 1937, in Flushing, New York, to Philip and Agnes (Kelly) Denning, who preceded her in death. She was also

preceded in death by her

husband, Michael in 2018 and her son, Michael in 1977. Anne is survived by her three

children, Mary (Mark) Jones, Maureen (Steve) Miller and Molly (Doug) Okuly; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, OH, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, OH, with Father Joseph Satish as the Celebrant. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Hollidaysburg, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. All events listed above require the use of face masks and social distancing.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.