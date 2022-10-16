McCLAIN, Linda

McCLAIN (Shafer),



Linda L.



Linda L. (Shafer) McClain, 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on October 11, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on August 20, 1936, to the late Preston and Pauline Shafer.



She met the love of her life, Ted McClain, on a blind date at the skating rink at Indian Lake and the journey began. Linda was very proud of her 24 years of working at Meeks Sporting Goods in downtown Springfield.



After a life of companionship of over 50 years, Ted passed away in 2007. Linda filled that void by building memories with her family and life-long friends. Those days included playing cards on Tuesday, bingo on Wednesday, traveling with Elderly United of Xenia, and family get-togethers.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Carol Goble. She is survived by her son, Kyle (Roxann) McClain, daughter, Kim (Pat) Donahue of Springfield, and son, Kurt (Wendy) McClain of Walland, TN. Grandchildren all of Springfield; Andy McClain, Tyler (Amanda) McClain, Jason (Sarah) Donahue, and Katie Donahue, as well as 10 great-grandchildren who all knew her as Nanny Mac.



A memorial celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made at



