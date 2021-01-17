McCLEARY, Mandy K.



MANDY K. McCLEARY, 47, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 14, 2021. She was born in Springfield on September 27, 1973, the daughter of Mark and Marilyn (Ellis) Smith. Mandy was a 1993 graduate of Kenton Ridge High School. She was an active member of North Hills Church of God. Mandy loved her shelties. She was a very passionate, family-oriented person, filled with love for any child and a love of Christ. She loved watching her children play sports. Mandy was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, Oma and friend. She leaves behind to cherish her memory to her husband of 23 years, Jason; three children, Devin (Kyra) McCleary, Dorian (Jacque) McCleary and Kirsten McCleary; four grandchildren, Kase, Morgan, Maeleigh and Myles; parents, Mark (Barb) Smith and Marilyn (Bud) Milner; sister, Lisa (Mike) Massengill, mentors, Russ (Elois) Dickerson and her best friend, Mindy Bishop, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mandy was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Smith Jr.; maternal grandparents, Robert and Martha (Granny) Ellis and paternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Smith. Friends and family may gather on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 4-8pm in the North Hills Church of God, 2950 Moorefield Road, Springfield. A celebration of Mandy's life will be held on Wednesday at 11am in the church with Seth Ross and Kyle McClain Officiating. Live-streaming will be available at the start of the service on the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME Facebook Page. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park.

