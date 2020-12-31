McCLELLAN, Andrea Jane
72, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 28, 1947, in Barnesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Vernon and Wilda Mellott. Andrea was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Randy McClellan; her life partner, Foster Allan Knott; and by a cousin that was as dear as a sister, Sharon Hill. She was a retired physical therapist and a devoted
mother and grandmother. In addition to spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed crochet, puzzle books, and
especially chocolate. Andrea is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Beth McClellan, and their sons, Randy II and Willie; a brother, Mike Mellott; a stepdaughter, Talena Hill; and many more family members and friends, who will sadly miss her. Services are planned for a time when it is once again safe to gather. Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
https://www.nationalmssociety.org or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org.