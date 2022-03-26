McCLELLAND, Rosina

McCLELLAND (Rapp), Rosina Marie



Rosina Marie (Rapp) McClelland, passed in the early morning hours of March 22, 2022, with her husband of 67 years at her side. Rosina was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 19, 1935, to Sarah Shaw and Karl Rapp. She married Jim, the love of her life, on March 4, 1955. Jim and Rosina are the parents of 3 children, Rick (Alberta) of Xenia, Ron of Baltimore, OH, and Diana Jones of New Carlisle. They have 6 Grandchildren Tim McClelland (Cincinnati), Amy McClelland (Marietta, GA), Judy (Mark) Barnhart (Kettering), Chad Jones (Springfield) Clinton Jones (Jacksonville, NC), and James Jones (New Carlisle) and 4 great-grandchildren Natalie, Hailey, Carter, and Ava Jones. She served as her sons' Cub Scout Den Leader and her daughter's Girl Scout Leader. She was active in the South High Band Parents when the children were at South. She owned and operated Rosina's Upholstery for ten years prior to retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Gene Rapp. Family and friends are invited to gather on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 12-1 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with a celebration of Rosina's life beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made Ohio Valley Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



