McCLENDON, Gary R.



Gary R McClendon, age 75, of Kettering, Ohio, died on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at his home. He was born March 29, 1945, son of the late Ralph McClendon and Alma Roy McClendon. He was retired from General Motors after



33 years, served in the Kentucky National Guard, owned the County Place-Sweetwater Sweets Candy store in the Town, and County Shopping Center on Stroop road for several years. Gary attended



Fairmont Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Josephine Huff McClendon, whom he married on October 22, 1965; son, Michael Gary McClendon of Kettering; brother, Phillip McClendon (Helen); sister, Janice McClendon Roy, both of Nancy, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Zachary Michael McClendon and Kaitlyn Marie McClendon (Joey Jones); two great-grandchildren, Thaddeus Bentley Jones and Josephine Luella Jones; brother-in-law, Howard Huff (Linda); sister-in-law, Rella Gosser Huff; nieces, Shana Roy Davis (Bryan) and Jody McClendon Wilson (Kevin); and nephew, James Huff. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Ed and Alena Huff; brothers-in-law, Herman Roy and David Huff; nephew, David Huff, Jr.; and he leaves behind a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on February 11, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Kettering Chapel located at 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45439. Funeral Service will be officiated at 11:00 am by Brother



Wesley Beckner and Brother Chet Tibbets. Burial will take place at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

