McCLINTOCK, Richard E.



Richard E. McClintock, 71, of Springfield, passed away April 4, 2021, at Allen View Healthcare Center. He was born on April 28, 1949, in Springfield, son of Richard R. and Vera Jean McClintock.



Richard served in Vietnam in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of AA with 39 years



sobriety. He loved trains and building models. Survivors include one son, Rust (Brenda) McClintock; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Tina (William)



Davis; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two wives; one daughter; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with services following at 7:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

