MCCLURE, Jacqueline B. Age 90, of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born in London, Ohio, to the late Daniel L. and Hazel Marguerite (Gallagher) Bowen. For most of her childhood, Jacqueline grew up in Hillsboro before her family moved to Dayton. Her next-door neighbors had a son in the service, the late Gus A. McClure, Jr., whom Jacqueline would later marry and raise their family. She cherished her roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Jacqueline prepared many favorite meals and treats including her famous hamburger biscuits and decadent chocolate icing. Jacqueline loved cheering for her favorite sports teams; UD Basketball and The Big Red Machine but her favorite games involved watching her daughter cheer for the UD Flyers and her grandchildren's many sporting events. From baseball, to soccer, to hockey games, she was always on the sidelines. Jacqueline loved to play Bridge and belonged to a club for over 40 years. She was an avid reader who preferred a good mystery. Jacqueline will be fondly remembered for her quiet, conservative, and kind demeanor. She will be deeply missed by her surviving son, Dr. Daniel S. (Missy) McClure; daughter, Susan L. McClure; grandchildren, Kris (Ashley) McClure, Kevin McClure, Casey (Jason) Williams, Lee (Chelsea) McClure and Kyle McClure; great-grandchildren, Conner, Ruxin, Effie, Macklin, Walker and Sutter; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 11, 2020, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln, Kettering, OH 45429. Visitation will be 10 11 A.M., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service, in procession, at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Jacqueline's honor, may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.morris-sons.com

