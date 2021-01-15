McCLURG, Josephine "Joyce"



Josephine "Joyce" McClurg, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 11, 2021, in Good Shepherd Village of Springfield. She was born



November 21, 1943, the daughter of Otis and Doris (Haynes) Reynolds. Joyce worked for many years with the MRDD



Society. She was a very loving, caring person who loved spending time with her family, her fur babies, and the people who she worked with. She missed her work when she became too ill to work and talked about how she wanted to go back once she recovered. She always went out of her way to help



anyone in need. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert H. McClurg; and her brother, Robert



Reynolds. She is survived by her son, Albert J. McClurg;



daughter, Sherry McClurg (Troy); her beloved granddaughter, Megan Creech (Mark) of Milford, Delaware; and special friends, Robert and Juanita Ison, Brenda Barker (Blaine), and Donnie & Flora Dooley. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the owners and caregivers at Good Shepherd for the loving care that everyone gave to our



mother. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm, Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.Services will



follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

