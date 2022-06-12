MCCONNEHEA, Betty J.



94, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born in Springfield on November 14, 1927, the daughter of Logan and Cora (Marquet) High. She was a 1945 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Betty worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for many years, before retiring in 1961. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary, Patient Library for 53 years. Survivors include her two sons and daughter-in-law, Christopher N. McConnehea and Timothy L. (Patti) McConnehea and nieces, Michelle High-Gossett and Pamela Najemy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel in 2002. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass in the church, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held in Glen



Haven Memorial Gardens.

