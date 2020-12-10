X

MCCONNELL, David

McCONNELL, David

Age 69, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born May 11, 1951, to Charles and Betty (Specht) McConnell in Middletown, OH. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was

employed several years by

Marvin's TV Repair as a repair and tech person. He was a member of the Middletown Hamm Operator's Club. David is survived by mother, Betty McConnell of Union Point, GA; daughter, Ashley McConnell of Centerville, OH; special friend, Angella Burbrink of Hamilton, OH; brother, Edward Lee McConnell of Middletown, OH; and sister, Debbie Strawser of Union Point, GA. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lee McConnell. A Celebration of Life Service - Graveside will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Memorial contribution may be made to Alcohol Anonymous, 20 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at


