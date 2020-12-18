McCONNELL, Winifred J. "Gwen"



Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and family matriarch, Winifred J. McConnell, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at the age of 88. Winifred was the youngest of three daughters born on February 14, 1932, to Charles and Fannie Duff in Northampton, England. Winifred met George, her husband of 64 years, while he was stationed in England as a Staff Sargent with the United States Air Force. In 1957, she emigrated to the United States with her husband and young son eventually settling in Columbus, Ohio. Winifred was a dear friend to many who was always quick with a kind word, a warm hug and good, hot cup of tea. She is survived by her husband, George E. McConnell; daughter, Jodi-Anne (Bret) Phares; son, Andy (Beth) McConnell; grandchildren, Joshua and Mathew (Olivia) Tye, Amy (Vern) Carter, Katie Messmer; and great-grand-daughters Brooklyn, Brianna and Baylee Carter. In England she is survived by her sister, Eileen Williams; nephews, John (Jane) Steiner, Steven (Linda) Williams; great-nieces and nephews, Karen (Richard) Taliby, Mark (Diane) Steiner, Alys



Williams and Frances (Gareth) Rowley. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Craig and Iva McConnell; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Hans Steiner; and brother-in-law, Victor Williams. In honor of her wishes, there will be no public memorial service and burial will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Winifred's memory to an organization that was very close to her heart: United Rehabilitation Services, 4710 Troy Pike,



Dayton, Ohio 45424. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

