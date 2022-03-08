Hamburger icon
McCOOL, Joan L.

Age 86, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McCool and parents, Frank and Mildred Murphy. Joan graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953. She spent over 25 years as the office manager for Dr. Vinton C. Young. Survived by her daughters, Sharon (Bob) Holloway, and Margaret "Marti" McCool; grandchildren, Jamie (Mark) Schoenfeldt, Andrea

(Tony) Brown, Brady Early; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Austin Schoenfeldt, and Jack and William Brown. Private

services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Affinity Hospice, 7681 Tylers Pl. Blvd Suite 3, West Chester Township, OH 45069.

