Howard Benson McCoppin, 91, of Middletown passed away on February 17, 2021, at Dayton VA Medical Center-Hospice. He was born January 5, 1930, the son of Joseph and Maude (Phibbs) McCoppin. Howard was a Dye Maker for Crystal Tissue. He attended the First Baptist Church of Middletown, Ohio. Howard enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and being

involved with their activities. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary McCoppin. Howard is survived by his daughters, Teri (Doug) Boggs, Tami (Brandon) Smith; son, Joe McCoppin; grandchildren, Chris Boggs, Travis (Ashley) Boggs, Nathan (Sarah) Boggs, Holly (Andrew) Ruscher, Jacob (fiancé, Katlin) Gillis and Brynn Smith; great-grandchildren: Elijah, Caleb and Jessalynn, Carson, Corbin and Samuel; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be

private. Officiated by Pastor K. Scott Robertson. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

