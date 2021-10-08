McCOPPIN, Robert Lee



Robert Lee McCoppin, 87, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 4, 2021, at home. He was born in Hillsboro, Ohio, on April 26, 1934, to parents, Ben and Maude (McKee) McCoppin. Robert had worked in the powerhouse plant division at



Crystal Tissue, retiring after 41 years with the company. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. Robert is survived by his son, Michael (Fran) McCoppin; daughter, Kathy (Jack) Reese; sister, Mary Lawwill; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Yolanda (Zapata) McCoppin; daughters, Melissa Craft and Julie Melton; grandson, Michael McCoppin; sisters, Helen Setters and Esther Williams; and brothers, Howard McCoppin and Bill McCoppin. A Prayer Service will be Monday, October 11, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to AmVets Post 120, 605 South Main Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

