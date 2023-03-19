McCormick (Barber), Betty L.



McCormick, Betty L. (Barber), age 95 of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. She had been a bookkeeper for years and enjoyed doing needle point, feeding the backyard birds, chipmunks and squirrels, bowling, going to the casino and genealogy. She is survived by her children: Robert "Bob" (Anita) McCormick, Roberta "Robyn" Moreland, grandchildren: Amanda (Brandon), Sarah (Chris), Claire, great grandchildren: Kate, Matthew and Parker, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Dennis McCormick, parents: William and Ethel (Shumaker) Barber, sisters: Lorain Hall, Dortha Jeffries and son-in-law: Richard Moreland. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peters Church (Versailles) or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Betty and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

