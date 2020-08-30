MCCORMICK, Sandra L. Sandra L. McCormick, age 80, of Somerset, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born on June 1, 1940, in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles D. McCormick and Dorothy M. Potter McCormick. Sandra was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond where she earned her Bachelor Degree with a dual major in Special Education and Education and a minor in Psychology. She furthered her education at Union College in Barbourville where she obtained her Masters degree. In March of 1977, Sandra was saved by the grace of God and later became a member of the Grace Brethren Church. She was a loving, kind and generous person. In her earlier years, she was a model and did TV commercials prior to moving to Somerset. Sandra enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her. Besides her parents, Charles and Dorothy McCormick, she is preceded in death by a brother, Charles McCormick II and a sister-in-law, Mary McCormick. Sandra leaves behind to cherish her precious memories her daughters, Lisa Lee Haynes of Somerset and Lenay (Robert) Arnold of Munich, Germany; three grandchildren, Amy R. Haynes, Joshua Haynes and Camille Arnold and a great-granddaughter, Joselyne Trammell. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon on Monday, August 31, 2020, in the Chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company & Crematory. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tyrone Curtis officiating. Interment will be in the Blue John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the charity of one's choice in memory of Sandra L. McCormick. You may view the obituary, offer condolences and sign the online registry at www.somersetundertaking.com. Somerset Undertaking Company & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Sandra L. McCormick.

