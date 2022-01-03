McCORRY, Mark A.



On Monday, December 27th, 2021, Mark went to be with our Heavenly Father. Mark was born and raised in the Dayton, Ohio, area.



He was preceded in death by his father Mr. William Frank McCorry Sr., brother Mr. William Frank McCorry Jr. He is



survived by his wife, Cassandra, a son Mark Jr., a daughter Adrianne, his mother Laura Tilton, siblings Teresa, Lisa, Peggy, Vicki, Eric, Jerome, 10 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Services for Mark will be held in Decatur, Georgia, where he resided with his wife.



Services for Mark will be held at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Viewing is from 12noon until 8pm on Tuesday, January 4th. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 5th at 11am.

