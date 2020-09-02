McCORRY, William

McCORRY, Jr., William F. Age 82, of Dayton, passed away August 28, 2020, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 20, 1938, the son of the late William F., Sr. and Willa Mae (Mclemore) McCorry. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Zelma McCorry; grandparents, John and Susie Purdue. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sein (William) Davis, Angela McCorry and William F. (Sabine) McCorry III; grandchildren, Devin Davis, Dedra (De'Andre) Artis and William F. McCorry, IV.; great-grandchild, Soloman Davis; siblings, Peggy, Vickie, Teresa, Lisa, Jerome, Eric and Mark; special niece & nephew, Valecia (Guy) Roberson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. William attended Roosevelt High School. He served his country proudly in the Air Force. He was a member of Wayman A.M.E Church, the AMVETS and the American Legion. William enjoyed reading, listening to music, singing and fishing. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, with Pastor Gerald A. Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday at the Funeral Home from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm. Interment will be held privately at Dayton National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. To share a message or special memory with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

