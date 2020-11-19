MCCOWAN,



Martha Louise



Martha Louise McCowan, passed away on November 16, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Martha was born on October 8th, 1917. She was 103 years old. Martha was married to the late Thurman McCowan for nearly 60 years. She is also preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 3 sisters, a daughter, Patricia and a son, John. Martha was a member of the Nashville United Church of Christ. Martha loved to travel, play cards, bingo and her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Toby Ward and their family; nephews, Bill & Mike Greer and families; nieces, Becky & Donna Mergler and Wanetta McCray and families. Martha had 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-great-grandchildren. To think of the things she lived through in 103 years, is a century of mystery for many, but one of great memories for the family and friends that loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, 45420. Visitation will be Tuesday, 12:30pm-1:30pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30pm, with burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks will be worn in all public places." To share a message or memory with the family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

