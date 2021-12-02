McCOY, Barbara

McCOY (Coble),
Barbara L.
Age 94, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Nov 27, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec 3, 2021, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St,
Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr. J Douglas Walls, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Friday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS
REQUIRED. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full
obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.loritts-neilson.com