McCOY, Barbara

McCOY (Coble),



Barbara L.



Age 94, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Nov 27, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec 3, 2021, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St,



Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr. J Douglas Walls, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Friday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS



REQUIRED. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full



obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

