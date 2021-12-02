dayton-daily-news logo
McCOY, Barbara

McCOY (Coble),

Barbara L.

Age 94, of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Nov 27, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday, Dec 3, 2021, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St,

Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr. J Douglas Walls, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through viewing Friday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS

REQUIRED. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full

obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

