MCCOY, Gerald E. "Jerry"



Age 77, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Jerry was born in Musselman, Ohio, on March 21, 1944, to the late Elmer and Betty Jane (Garner) McCoy. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Arthur McCoy, Kenneth Lee McCoy and David Allen McCoy; son, Jeremy S. McCoy; and ex-wife, Bronwyn "Liz" E. McCoy. He is survived by his son, Matthew T. (Danielle Menard) McCoy; grandson, Brandon McCoy; granddaughter, Elizabeth McCoy; sister, Karen Jo McCoy; sister-in-law, Marilyn McCoy; beloved dog, Milo; and many other grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 10-11am at the Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. The service will follow at 11 am. Jerry will be laid to rest at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens, 7370 OH-48, Springboro, OH 45066. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

