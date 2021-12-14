McCOY, Helen Louise



Helen Louise McCoy, age 87, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born January 5, 1934, in Preble County, OH, to the late Ralph Henry and Irene



Josephine (Roberts) Early.



Helen was a graduate and cheerleader of West Alexandria High School; she was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in West Alexandria; and was a postal mail carrier in West Alexandria for many years. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald J.



McCoy in 2008; daughter Michele Louise Haynes; sister Donna Bellar; and brothers Kenneth Early and Harold Early. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Jim) Wick of West Alexandria, OH; daughter Debra (Timothy) Cunningham of Centerville, OH; son Michael McCoy of Centerville, OH; daughter Donele Rice of Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Neil (Erika) Wick, Jesse



(Kimberly) Cunningham, Jonele (Kevin) Cunningham Terrell, Drew McCoy, Kyle (Sarah) Wick, Dusty (Emily) McCoy, Dana (Jason) McCoy Hora, Taryn Haynes, Kylie Rice and Brady Rice; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Curtis (Dorothy) Early; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of



funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH 45381. A private



interment will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West



Alexandria. Gard Funeral Home (formerly Lindloff-Zimmerman) is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Salem Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

