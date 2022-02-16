McCOY, Jessie Mae



Mrs. Jessie Mae, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, peacefully at her home at age 98.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her



husband Leroy K. McCoy, her sister Ola Mae Terry and her brothers James, Alfonso, Alfonce and John Sanders.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved daughter Mary McCoy Saunders, three grandchildren Deborah Davis, Pamela McCoy-Adams, and Ronald McCoy, five great-grandchildren Nolita McCoy, Ericha Richardson, Devloun Jeter, Daray Davis, Muristica Davis and 10 great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at the Victory Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, with Rev. Vincent Jordon officiating.



Visitation will be held at Victory Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

