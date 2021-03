McCRARY, Teresa



Teresa McCrary, age 63, passed away peacefully at home on



Saturday, February 27, 2021. Celebration of life will be



Saturday, March 6, 2021, at W.E. LUSAIN Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown St., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk-through Viewing at 11:00am and



Service to follow at 12pm. Masks are required for entry.



www.Lusain.com